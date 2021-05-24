Taxi “missing” from “road parapet” after driver parks vehicle there overnight

A taxi driver is now counting his losses after he parked his white ‘212’’ motorcar (#HB 8987) on the “road parapet” at Mount Sinai Village, West Canje, Berbice and left it overnight at that location, but discovered it missing when he returned.

The robbery is said to have occurred between 21:00h on Saturday and 06:30h on Sunday (yesterday) at the above-mentioned location.

According to a police statement, the 41-year-old taxi driver parked his vehicle (#HB 8987) which is valued at $1.4M on Saturday night and discovered it missing early Sunday (yesterday).

“Checks were made for the motorcar which was fruitless. The police were contacted and investigations are underway.”