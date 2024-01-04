Thursday, January 4, 2024
Teacher dies in Port Mourant Fire, elderly woman homeless.

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
A devastating blaze in Port Mourant claimed the life of a teacher and resulted in the loss of another residence occupied by a pensioner. Kerese Gonsalves has the details.

