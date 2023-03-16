TEACHER REMANDED FOR STEALING EX LOVER’S MONEY

In a recent court appearance, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ordered the remand of a teacher who admitted to stealing $467,000 from her ex-lover’s car until she could repay the stolen amount. More details on this story can be found in Tiana Cole’s report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on