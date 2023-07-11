Teachers being equipped to deliver aquaculture lessons

To ensure students graduate secondary school with the necessary skills for employment, the Ministry of Education’s Technical, Vocational Education Training Unit (TVET) will soon introduce aquaculture in select schools across the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Education Ministry said 40 teachers from the 11 education districts were engaged in practical sessions so they could better deliver the lessons.

TVET Officer Yonnette Crandon, who has responsibility for Agriculture, explained that at the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) level, there are six occupational standards of Agriculture, three of which are aquaculture related.

She said that over the last three weeks, teachers received theoretical training in the subject area and are now undergoing the practical aspect.

The teachers were exposed to fish handling and processing, inland aquaculture operations and tilapia production.

The training was facilitated at the Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, under the Fisheries Department of the Ministry of Agriculture.

