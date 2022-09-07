TEACHERS DECRY INADEQUATE CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, GTU SUGGESTS GRANTS, EDUCATION MINISTRY SAYS ISSUE BEING ASSESSED

Recently, issues related to the lack of adequate school supplies to create child-friendly classrooms at local schools were brought to the media by an educator who claims that some Education Officers were seemingly forcing teachers into their pockets to prepare their classrooms for the new school year. As the Guyana Teacher’s Union suggested, a quick fix to this issue is for the Ministry of Education to distribute grants to each school. However, Education Minister Priya Manickchand has said that the problem has to be addressed in more than one way.

