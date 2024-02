On the ninth day of the teachers’ strike, Coretta McDonald, General Secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, expressed disappointment with the Ministry of Education’s Allied Arts Unit. The discontent stemmed from disqualifying a participant in the Children’s Mashramani Calypso Competition, whose calypso criticized the 6.5% across-the-board pay increase for public servants. Dacia Richards’s report provides further insights into the controversy and the ongoing strike.

Like this: Like Loading...