TEACHERS HAVE TO ENSURE THEIR OWN SAFETY – GTU

From Hgp Nightly news Renata Burnette: As several pressing issues demand teachers’ attention, concerns about the loyalty of education officers have emerged. The Guyana Teacher’s Union has expressed disappointment, stating that teachers feel unsupported and that the education officers appear to be looking out for their interests.
