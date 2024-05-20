Teachers, Parents, and Students of Head Start Learn and Grow Play Group Tour HGPTV Nightly News Studio

On Friday, a lively group from the Head Start Learn and Grow Play Group, consisting of students, parents, and teachers, visited the HGPTV Nightly News studio. They were warmly received and had the opportunity to see the dynamic environment of a live news broadcast up close. The children were particularly enthralled, absorbing the energetic atmosphere where journalists and production teams diligently work to bring news stories to the audience.

They explored various areas of the station, from the news sets to the control room, finding each new space a thrilling adventure. Travis Chase has more details about the visit in the following report.

