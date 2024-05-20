Monday, May 20, 2024
HomeNewsTeachers, Parents, and Students of Head Start Learn and Grow Play Group...
News

Teachers, Parents, and Students of Head Start Learn and Grow Play Group Tour HGPTV Nightly News Studio

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
96

On Friday, a lively group from the Head Start Learn and Grow Play Group, consisting of students, parents, and teachers, visited the HGPTV Nightly News studio. They were warmly received and had the opportunity to see the dynamic environment of a live news broadcast up close. The children were particularly enthralled, absorbing the energetic atmosphere where journalists and production teams diligently work to bring news stories to the audience.

They explored various areas of the station, from the news sets to the control room, finding each new space a thrilling adventure. Travis Chase has more details about the visit in the following report.

Previous article
AMANZ WALTON-DESIR, AVAILABLE FOR NOMINATION, INTENDS TO VIE FOR PNC/R LEADERSHIP
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

SUCCESS BUSINESSMAN CRIES DISCRIMINATION

BETERVERWAGTING MAN DIES IN SUCCESS ACCIDENT