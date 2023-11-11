TEACHER’S SALARY ADJUSTMENTS IS SMOKE SCREEN – GTU

“The smoke screen and the parade continues,” declared the Guyana Teacher’s Union, expressing their discontent with President Irfaan Ali’s recent announcement regarding salary adjustments for graduate teachers. Coretta McDonald, the union’s General Secretary, firmly asserts that this payout represents a breach of collective bargaining and does not appear to benefit most of the country’s teachers. We turn to Renata Burnette’s report for further details on this matter.
