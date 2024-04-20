TEACHERS’ STRIKE WAS LEGAL AND JUSTIFIED – HIGH COURT RULES ‘GTU WAS SIDELINED AND UNDERMINED’

In a significant ruling on Friday morning, the Supreme Court of Judicature determined that the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) was sidelined and undermined by the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic Government. The court ruled that the teachers’ strike was both legal and justifiable. The court attributed the necessity of the strike solely to the government’s actions. This decision marks a critical juncture between the government and the teachers’ union, underscoring the legal backing for the teachers’ grievances. Travis Chase has been closely following the developments in this case. He will provide further insights into the implications of the court’s ruling and its impact on future interactions between the government and the GTU.

