Teachers to decide on taking COVID-19 vaccine- Education Ministry, Teachers’ Union

The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines in the country is being welcomed by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and in a joint statement by both parties on Friday (today) it was noted that the choice as to whether a teacher is vaccinated will remain with each individual teacher.

“While it is not and will not be mandatory for teachers to be vaccinated, the MoE and GTU will embark on a sensitization campaign to better inform teachers of the facts surrounding vaccination and the importance and benefits of being vaccinated. The choice as to In preparation for when vaccines become available, plans for the rolling out of the vaccination process are being made and will be publicized at the appropriate time…in the meanwhile, in pursuance of an agreement between the GTU and the MOE, and to become ready to access the vaccine, the MOE will issue letters to each teacher so as to make them easily identifiable to health personnel.”

According to the joint statement from both the Moe and GTU, they stand committed to their duty to ensure all teachers are safe, particularly at this time “as we are all battling this pandemic together.”