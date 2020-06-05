TEACHERS WITH MEDICAL CONDITIONS NOT REQUIRED TO ATTEND SCHOOL DURING EXAM PERIOD

“Once they can present evidence or proof of their illnesses …”- Chief Education Officer

The announcement to have students and pupils sit the National Grade Six Examinations (NGSA), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) have resulted in many teachers raising many concerns. One of those issues raised was whether teachers with preexisting conditions would be required to attend school.

During a webinar hosted by the Ministry of Education on Friday, Chief Education Officer, Ingrid Trotman, stated that teachers with such conditions will not be required to be present during this period.

“Teachers with ailments will be exempted, once they can present evidence or proof of their illnesses […] and given other duties,” Trotman said.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the Ministry will put in place measures to facilitate children with health issues such as asthma.

NGSA exams are slated for July 1 and 2, while CSEC exams will be held from July 13-August 4 and CAPE during July 13-31 period.