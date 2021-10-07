Technician robbed of car, cash , IPhone after leaving vehicle to urinate

Four unidentifiable males, one armed with a handgun are on the police radar after they carjacked a 27-year-old technician’s white and black Toyota Fielder wagon along with the valuables which were inside which includes an iPhone X valued $100,000.00, one Lenovo laptop valued $80,000.00 and $17,000.00 cash.

Reports surrounding the robbery suggest that the man was driving through Tucville Terrace on Tuesday morning when he stopped to urinate, leaving the driver’ s door opened and the ignition on. He was then confronted by the four perpetrators on two motorcycles, registration number, model and colour unknown.

One of the pillion riders, came off the motorcycle, pulled out a handgun from his waist, pointed it at the victim and demanded that he hand over his valuables.

The said pillion rider then entered the victim’s motorcar which contained the articles mentioned and drove away, while the other perpetrators followed making good their escape.

Checks were made to locate the perpetrators, but that proved futile.

Investigations are continuing