Teen admits to killing man whose body was found in pool of blood

-tells cops that they had a fight over “drugs money”.

A teenager has confessed to killing 25-year-old Andrew McCurchin, whose body was discovered in a pool of blood along the Zeeburg Seawalls, West Coast Demerara (WCD), earlier this week.

The 17-year-old self confessed murderer admitted to the police, in the presence of a Probation Officer apnd his sibling, that he was responsible for McCurchin’s death.

He told authorities that he and McCurchin had an argument over “drugs money” which was allegedly owed to the now dead man by a friend of the suspect.

The youth reportedly stated that the row escalated quickly; McCurchin allegedly dealt him two ‘cuffs’ to his face and several kicks to his body resulting in him (suspect) falling to the ground.

According to the teenager, his temper rose after being physically assaulted, and he grabbed a piece of wood that was near him and dealt McCurchin two blows to the head and one to his shoulder.

He further told the cops that after McCurchin fell, he dropped the wood and ran from the scene.

According to a police source, the two pieces of wood recovered from the crime scene when McCurchin’s body was discovered, was shown to the murder suspect who identified the shorter of the two as the weapon used to inflict injuries about McCurchin’s body during their fight.

He has reportedly signed a written confession and is currently in custody pending investigations.