Teen allegedly drowns during swimming expedition with relatives

A 13-year-old male is now dead after he allegedly drowned at Belfield, East Coast Demerara ECD) when he visited that location with his relatives to swim with them there.

The deceased has been identified as Amuel Sancho of Dazzell Housing Scheme, ECD, who reportedly drowned between 14:00h and 15:30h on Tuesday (yesterday).

According to a police statement, while Sancho and his relatives were swimming, it was observed that the teenager plunged into the trench but did not resurface after a certain time frame.

As such, the eldest cousin that was present in the group, began to search for him and eventually located the 13-year-old’s motionless body which he pulled from the trench.

Police ranks were summoned to the area and rushed Sancho to the CC Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis, ECD, but upon his arrival he was pronounced dead.

Sancho’s body was escorted to Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME), as further enquiries are in progress.