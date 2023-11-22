TEEN ALLEGEDLY TORTURED BY POLICE FILES $150M LAWSUIT AGAINST STATE

A teenager, who reportedly endured torture while in custody at the Vigilance Police Station in East Coast Demerara last year, has initiated a lawsuit against the State, seeking $150 million in damages. The teenager claims to have suffered “permanent partial disability” and other injuries as a result of the alleged incident. Tiana Cole provides further details on this legal action and its implications in her report.
