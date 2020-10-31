Teen allegedly uses dad’s gun to shoot himself in head

A 15-year-old boy is now dead while his siblings have been left traumatised after he allegedly took his own life in their home using a gun he had stashed inside his haversack.

The dead youth who hails from the Triumph village, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is said to have died around 14:45h on Wednesday.

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) conducted on the boy’s body revealed that he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

HGP Nightly News understands that the juvenile resided with his father who is an Enforcement Officer attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), his mother, a teacher by profession, two (2) sisters and one (1) brother.

Reports are that around 06:30h on the day in question, the teen’s father left home for work and left his licensed firearm with a number of matching rounds on top of a built-in closet which is located in his bedroom in the lower flat of their house.

The boy’s mom left the said residence shortly after to head to her workplace, leaving her four (4) children in the care of a babysitter.

According to one of the boy’s sisters, she was inside of her bedroom when her late brother approached her and handed her a page with written notes before heading back to his bedroom.

As a result, the girl stated that she followed her brother and saw him take the pistol out of his haversack, then quickly closed the door to his room.

According to the police, the sister said that shortly after she heard a sound that she believed was a gunshot and she immediately rushed to tell the babysitter what she saw her brother doing before he closed his bedroom door.

HGP Nightly News understands that the children’s bedrooms were on the upper flat of the house and the babysitter had been downstairs with the sister’s other brother when the incident took place.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police and ranks who visited the scene observed a gunshot wound to the left side temple of the boy’s head and an exit wound to the right side.

Meanwhile, the firearm was discovered next to the teen’s hand, a spent shell along with a warhead were also recovered.

The body was examined by a doctor who visited the home and pronounced him dead, afterwards, escorted the deceased to Lyken funeral home. Investigations into the matter are in progress.