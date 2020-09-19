Teen arrested in connection with assault, robbery of delivery man

A teenager has been arrested following the attack and robbery of a 35-year-old water delivery man employed with the Demerara Crystal Water by three males on Thursday morning.

The now injured man has been identified as Joel Kisram who was stabbed twice and relieved of his Samsung cellular phone valued at $45,000 and $1,300 in cash on the day in question.

Reports are that around 06:30h on Thursday, Kisram had been delivering water in the community of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, when one of the three male suspects rode past him on a bicycle.

The lone suspect then “threw” his bicycle in the path of Kisram’s vehicle which forced the delivery man to stop driving his vehicle.

According to the cops, moments after he stopped the vehicle, Kisram was attacked by the other two perpetrators who stabbed the man twice to his left hand and relieved him of his cellular phone and cash.

The three suspects then quickly made good their escape in an unknown direction.

Acting on information, the police arrested a 15-year-old male, who is said to be assisting with the investigation.