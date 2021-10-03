An 18-year-old male is currently in police custody after ranks swooped down at a Pineapple Street East Ruimveldt location about 4:00hrs on Sunday morning and discovered a .38 revolver.
Police reported that acting on information, a search was conducted on the identifiable teen from Rasville who was at the location at the said time.
He was carrying a blue Lacoste shoulder bag which contained a .38 revolver without ammunition.
He was later arrested and taken to East La Penitence Police Station where he is presently in custody.
Investigation is in progress.
Teen arrested in East Ruimveldt with .38 revolver
