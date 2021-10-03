Teen arrested in East Ruimveldt with .38 revolver

An 18-year-old male is currently in police custody after ranks swooped down at a Pineapple Street East Ruimveldt location about 4:00hrs on Sunday morning and discovered a .38 revolver.
Police reported that acting on information, a search was conducted on the identifiable teen from Rasville who was at the location at the said time.
He was carrying a blue Lacoste shoulder bag which contained a .38 revolver without ammunition.
He was later arrested and taken to East La Penitence Police Station where he is presently in custody.
Investigation is in progress.

