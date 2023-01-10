TEEN BODY RETRIEVED FROM LINDEN BLUE LAKE

Detectives in Linden are investigating the alleged drowning of Cam Thomas, an 18-year-old Linden Technical Institute student. The incident occurred on Sunday between 16:20 and 16:46 at Blue Lake, Kara Kara, Mackenzie, while Thomas was swimming with four friends.

According to the 20-year-old construction worker who was with Thomas at the time, the two were swimming from the eastern to the western side of the lake when Thomas submerged under the water. The construction worker attempted to rescue Thomas but was unsuccessful.

The incident was reported to the police, who retrieved the body from the scene with the assistance of local residents. The investigation into the alleged drowning is ongoing.

