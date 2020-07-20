Teen dies after allegedly drinking quantity of tablets

A 13-year-old female is now dead after she reportedly ingested a large quantity of tablets in a suicide attempt three days ago.

The teenager, who hailed from the La Belle Alliance village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) lost her life yesterday at the Suddie Hospital after being rushed there on Friday.

Although upto press time, details surrounding the young girl’s suicide attempt remain sketchy, this newscast was told that the now dead teen had drank two cards of panadol tablets sometime on Friday.

Each card contained ten (10) tablets and her family, upon realising what she had done, rushed her to the hospital in an effort to save her life.

However, despite the valiant efforts of the medical staff, and the girl fighting for her life, she succumbed on Sunday.

The Child Care and Protection Agency Welfare Officers were contacted and are providing counselling to the family of the teen and are presently working with the police as investigations into the matter continue.