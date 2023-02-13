Teen dies after losing control of motorcycle while overtaking on Abrams Zuil Public Road

Nylon Gittens, 18, of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, died on Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle while overtaking a motor lorry on the Abrams Zuil Public Road.

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident occurred at about 11:39h and involved motor lorry GTT 4207, which was driven by a male of Reliance, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that Gittens, who was allegedly speeding on the Public Road, overtook the motor lorry, which was proceeding at a normal rate of speed, and lost control of the motorcycle.

As a result, he collided with the motor lorry and fell onto the roadway, where he sustained multiple injuries to his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient in a critical condition suffering from a fractured skull and lacerations around his body.

At about 18:35h, he succumbed to his injuries. The motor lorry’s driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

