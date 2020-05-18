Teen dies after stealing motorcycle with accomplice, shot by cops

-accomplice discharged rounds at police during escape attempt, police returned fire

A teenager was shot to death by the cops after he along with an accomplice reportedly stole a motorcycle from ‘Onion Field’, La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (EBD) early this morning and tried to escape capture.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Kevin Thomas, who hailed from Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The now dead youth had been riding the stolen motorcycle when he was shot, after his pillion rider opened fire at the police, along the Plaisance Public Road, ECD.

Reports are that shortly after the two bandits stole the motorcycle, the police observed the duo on the bike heading towards the direction of Georgetown.

The two perpetrators tried to evade the lawmen but the cops pursued and managed to close in on Thomas and his accomplice.

However, this is when the pillion rider whipped out a gun and discharged rounds in the direction of the police, which prompted them to return fire.

During the exchange of fire, Thomas was reportedly shot and lost control of the motorcycle, which resulted to it skidding on the ground and him falling onto the road surface.

In light of this, his accomplice quickly ran away from the scene and managed to escape arrest.

Police ranks quickly picked up Thomas from the roadway and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention but the youth succumbed at that health facility while receiving treatment.

Investigations into the matter continue as the cops continue to hunt for Thomas’ accomplice.

Just four months ago, Thomas had been reportedly charged with armed robbery and prior to this, he was also accused of stealing another motorcycle between 2018 and 2019.

On January 24, last year, he along with another teen, Joseph Macey of Agricola village, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were jointly charged for armed robbery committed on Rashie Matura. The duo had allegedly stolen Matura’s cellular phone, cash and a wrist watch before.