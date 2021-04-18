Teen found lifeless by uncle who was making checks on property

A 19-year-old construction worker who lived alone was found dead by his uncle while the older man had been in the process of checking his property which is next to the residence of the now dead teenager.

The young man, who hailed from Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was discovered lifeless around 11:30h on Thursday and had last been seen alive by his family members around 20:00h on the night before (Wednesday).

According to a police report, one (1) of the now deceased construction worker’s uncles was making checks on his land (uncle’s) when he observed his a man’s body next door.

“Upon checking, he discovered that it was that of his nephew who resides alone. An alarm was raised and ranks responded during which they observed the entrance to the home locked. They were assisted by the victim’s father in breaking a padlock on a grill door to gain entrance.”

The youth was examined by detectives who found no marks of violence and then escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was further escorted to the Dejetsco Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).