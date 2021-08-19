Teen in Hit and Run accident on Linden/Sosedyke Highway died from fractured skull and spine

A Post Mortem Examination was conducted on Wednesday by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh to assess the cause of death for 19-year-old Ryan Boodhoo who died on the Linden/Sosedyke Highway last weekend.



According to reports, the young man was walking on the Kairuni Public Road on the highway with his friends when he was hit from behind with a car that was later recovered.

The body was identified at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary by the deceased’s cousin and grandmother.

It was further discovered that the cause of death was a fractured skull and spine.

The body was handed over to the relatives for funeral arrangements.