Teen injured in 4-vehicular accident on Mon Repos Public Road

A 14-year-oldfrom the mining town (Linden) who was a passenger in a vehicle along the Mon Repos Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), suffered injuries about his body after the vehicle he was in and three (3) other vehicles ended up in an accident on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 20:15h and involved a motor lorry (#GZZ 4852), a minibus (#BJJ 5402), a motor van (#GNN 6734) and a motor car (#PTT 8491).

Reports are that the accident took place when the motor lorry #GZZ 4852) was stationary facing West on the Northern side of the Southern carriageway on the Mon Repos Public Road, ECD, and the minibus (#BJJ 5402) had been stationary on the Southern side of the Southern carriageway awaiting the traffic light to change from red to green.

According to a police statement, the motor van (#GNN 6734) was stationary facing North out of Mon Repos Access Road, also awaiting the traffic light to change when motor car (#PTT 8491) which had been proceeding West on the roadway collided into the other three (3) vehicles.

“As a result of the collision, a 14 year-old male passenger of Linden received injuries about his body and was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away. A breath alcohol test was conducted on all four of the drivers where the driver of motorcar (#PTT 8491) gave a reading of .400% and .258% BAC respectively and the other drivers’ readings returned .000% BAC in their system.”

Investigations continue.