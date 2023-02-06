Teen killed after losing control of motorcycle on Taymouth Manor Public Road

Devendra Khan, 18, met his demise on Sunday night after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and ended up between a bridge and a canal on the Taymouth Manor Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that Khan was riding motorcycle CL 9787 at an alleged fast rate of speed when he allegedly lost control and ended up between a bridge and a canal.

The teen was picked up by a public-spirited person and transported to the Suddie hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Khan’s body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). The investigations are ongoing.

