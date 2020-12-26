Teen mom, family homeless after fire destroys home on Christmas day

A Christmas day celebration for a teenage mom took a turn for the worse when she returned to her home while it perished in a blaze, that upto press time, is of unknown origin.

The tragedy took place around 20:00h on Friday at the Tuschen Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

HGP Nightly News understands that the 16-year-old female lived at the residence in the wooden structure with her child and the father of her child, who is a miner.

The house which was “resting on the earth’s surface” had no form of electricity.

According to the police, the young mother had left her residence on Christmas day to attend a party and upon her return, she discovered her home ablaze.



The Leonora Fire Service was summoned and immediately responded to the scene, however, despite the efforts of the firemen, the house was completely destroyed by the fire.

Investigations into the matter continue.