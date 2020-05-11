Teen motorcyclist dead, pillion rider in serious condition after slamming into minibus

A teenaged motorcyclist is now dead while his pillion rider is currently battling for his life after the motorcycle they were travelling on allegedly slammed into a minibus along the Goed Fortuin Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD), on Saturday morning.

The dead youth has been identified as 18-year-old Mark Seegolam of the Edinburg village, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Meanwhile, the injured pillion rider is said to be 26-year-old Sohan Mangru of Recht Door Zee, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

On Saturday around 08:50h, Seegolam and Mangru were on a friend’s motorcycle (CJ 3165) when the accident involving the minibus, which was being driven by a 44-year-old man, took place.

Reports are that the minibus was proceeding North along the Western carriageway of the Goed Fortuin Public Road, WBD, when the driver stopped the vehicle in front of a residence.

At that time, Seegolam and his pillion rider were proceeding in the same direction behind the minibus.

It is alleged the bus driver attempted to change his course of direction (from North to East) when the motorcycle collided into the right side door of the minibus. As a result of the impact, Seegolam and Mangru were flung from the motorcycle (CJ 3165) onto the Eastern side of the roadway.

However, the men’s bodies also reportedly continued to roll into a parked minibus after they fell to the road’s surface.

Public spirited persons rushed to aid the injured men. Seegolam was picked up from the scene of the accident in an unconscious state while Mangru was said to be conscious when they were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, West Coast Demerara (WCD) for emergency medical treatment.

However, by the time they arrived at the hospital, Seegolam was already dead. Mangru was immediately admitted and is said to still be in a serious condition.

Seegolam’s body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home where a Post Mortem Examination (PME) is expected to be conducted shortly.

Meanwhile, the driver of the minibus was subjected to a breathalyzer test which revealed no alcohol in his system. Investigations into the fatal accident are ongoing.