Teen motorcyclist suffering head, body injuries after allegedly losing control of motorbike

A 19-year-old motorcyclist is now battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with injuries to his head and body after he allegedly control of the motorcycle ( #CK 4360) he was riding while descending a slope in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Sunday (yesterday).

The injured youth has been identified as Leon Chand of Mongrippa Hill, Bartica, Region Seven.

HGP Nightly News understands that at the time of the incident, 21-year-old Vijai Khan of One and a Quarter, Potaro Road, Bartica had been the pillion rider on Chand’s motorcycle ( #CK 4360).

The tragedy took place on Sunday (yesterday) around 15:30h along Beacon Trail, Four Miles, Potaro, Region Seven.

According to a police statement, while Chand and Khan had been on the motorcycle (#CK 4360) descending a slope, the teenager lost control of the motorbike, which resulted in the pillion rider (Khan) jumping off the motorcycle (#CK 4360) to avert danger.

Chand ended up landing on the Southern side of the Trail’s surface where he received injuries about his head along with abrasions about his body while extensive damage was done to the front portion of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was treated and transferred to the GPHC.

Investigations are in progress.