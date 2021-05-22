Teen on the run after stabbing man with knife during argument

A 24-year-old resident of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is now nursing several stab wounds at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was allegedly attacked by a 17-year-old male with whom he had an argument on Friday night.

The stabbing incident occurred around 21:50h at the Beterverwagting Main Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to a police statement, the now injured man was “having a drink alone” at the above-mentioned location when he and the suspect started arguing.

“As a result the suspect pulled out a knife and dealt the victim several stabs about his body and escaped via bicycle in a southern direction. The victim – in an unconscious state – had Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) first aid administered on scene. He was then escorted to the GPHC where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient in the Emergency Unit.”

The cops noted that checks were made for the suspect at his residence but these proved futile.

“Further checks are presently being made. Investigations are ongoing. Reported to Police on 2021.05.21 at 22:15hrs.”