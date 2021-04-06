Teen pedal cyclist dies after being struck down by drunk GDF Corporal

A 16-year-old male pedal cyclist lost the battle for his life on Tuesday (today), less than 24 hours after he was struck down by a motorcar (#PKK 7780), which was being driven by a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal along the No. 6 Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) Monday night.

The dead teen has been identified as Lakeram Sirkissoon of No. 7 Village, WCB. Sirkissoon succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday (today) around 05:00h.

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident took place around 21:45h and at that time, two (2) occupants were inside of the the GDF rank’s motorcar (#PKK 7780).

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), at the date and time in question, the vehicle (# PKK 7780) was proceeding West along the Southern side of the No. 6 Public Road, WCB, when the tragedy took place.

The GDF Corporal told the cops that he saw a pedal cyclist riding his bicycle across the road from the Northern to the Southern side of the road and upon seeing this, he tried to “pull right to avoid a collision”, but despite his effort, he collided into the rear of the said pedal cyclist.

“As a result of the collision the pedal cyclist fell to the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens in a unconscious state an unconscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated him for head injuries and later transferred him to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted in a serious condition. The occupants of the motorcar were all treated and sent away.”

According to the cops, a notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver.

“Breathalyzer test conducted on the driver which showed reading of .70 and .76 micrograms of alcohol in his blood. The legal limit is .35 and below. Driver in custody and enquiries are continuing.”