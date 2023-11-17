A 17-year-old boy is currently dealing with a challenging situation as a bullet remains lodged near his spine. He was allegedly shot by a police officer while attempting to escape an attack while stuck in traffic on UG Road. Please turn to Tiana Cole’s report for more details on this incident.
TEEN RUNNING FROM ATTACKERS, ALLEGEDLY SHOT BY COP, MOTHER CALLS FOR JUSTICE
