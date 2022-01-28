TEEN SUCCUMBS IN FAMILY STABBING – STEPFATHER ON THE RUN

Police are reporting that nineteen-year-old (19) Isaiah Edwards, a construction worker of East La Penitence Squatting Area Georgetown was stabbed to his right hip at approximately 18:30 hours on Wednesday last (January 26 2022 )by his alleged step father. Unfortunately, the teen succumbed yesterday (Thursday 27 January 2022) at around noon at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal.

According to reports, the victim intervened when his stepfather began to abuse his mother who had not finished cooking. The suspect then reportedly became angry and picked up a knife and attacked the mother and son. The teen and his mother were both reportedly wounded after which the suspect fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to GPHC by relatives where tests were conducted which revealed that Isaiah was diagnosed with COVID-19. As such, he was transferred to the Liliendaal facility where he subsequently died. His body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

His mother is presently hospitalized in a stable condition.

Corporal Henry and other ranks from CID Headquarters are investigating however the suspect has not yet been apprehended.