Teen who allegedly abandoned baby at Mahaicony found 

The teen mother, who allegedly abandoned her baby boy in a gift bag at Recess, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Monday, has been found.

HGP Nightly News understands that the teenager who was located in the Region Five area is in a medical facility with her baby boy.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had reported that at about 14:45h on Monday, an anonymous call was made to the Mahaicony Police Station, informing them that a baby was abandoned in a bush.

As such, a party of Police ranks went to the location and met a group of persons in an area by the seaside.

A Police Sergeant went inside the bush and picked up the baby in a multi-coloured gift bag.

The baby was wrapped with a towel and was escorted to the Mahaicony Public Hospital. The baby was seen, and a medical examination done by a Doctor revealed that he was in good health.

Subsequently, an investigation was launched by the Police and the Child Care and Protection Unit.

