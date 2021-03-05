Teen who attempted to extort $10M from ex by claiming “rape” placed on $100,000 bail

The female teen who attempted to extort $10M from her ex-boyfriend by threatening to tell the cops to tell them he raped her made her second (2nd) Court appearance in relation to the matter on Thursday (yesterday) where she changed her plea to “not guilty.”

Fitness Model, Princess Williams of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), in the company of her attorney, appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where she was released on $100,000 bail.

The charge against the 19-year-old states that between January 4 and January 7, 2021, with intent to extort money from Kenrick Thomas, she threatened to accuse him of attempting to rape her.

Last month, when she made her first (1st) Court appearance in relation to the matter, she had been unrepresented by Counsel and pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

As a result, she was remanded to prison until Thursday (yesterday) when the Magistrate would impose a sentence.

However, in light of the change in her plea to “not guilty” on Thursday (yesterday), the young woman was granted bail.

She is expected to return to Court before Magistrate Rondel Weever on April 1, 2021.

Prior to the rape allegation, the young model and Williams and Thomas reportedly shared an intimate relationship for four (4) months and during a visit to the man’s residence on January 4, 2021, she and Thomas had a row which led to their relationship ending.

However, it is alleged that shortly after the break-up, Williams reportedly sent a voice message (voice note) to Thomas claiming that he had raped her and that if he failed to pay her $10M she would make a report to the cops about the “rape.”

Upon receiving the threats and ultimatum from the teenager, Thomas visited a Police Station where he lodged a report about the matter.