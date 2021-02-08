Teenage pedal cyclist suffers injuries to face, knee after being struck by car

A 14-year-old pedal cyclist is now hospitalized with injuries to his face and knee after being struck by a motorcar when he “suddenly” turned in an attempt to cross the roadway and landed in the path of the vehicle.

The injured youth, who hails from Second Avenue, West Minister, West Bank Demerara (WBD) is currently receiving medical attention at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), West Coast Demerara (WCD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident occurred around 08:00h on Saturday along the Recth-Door-Zee Access Road, WBD.

The motorcar involved in the accident was being driven by a 36-year-old resident of Recht-Door-Zee.

Reports are that both the motor car and the cyclist were proceeding East on the Northern side of the road and the teenager, who was in front of the car on his bicycle, “suddenly turned to cross the said road and ended up into the path of the motor car which collided with bicycle.”

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), as a result of the above-mentioned action, the cyclist lost control of the bicycle and fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

“He was picked up by the said driver in a conscious state, placed into the said motor car and took him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital to seek medical attention. He was seen and examined by the Doctor on duty treated and admitted a patient in the children ward suffering from injuries to his left knee and face, his condition is stable. The vehicle was lodged to be examined by the certifying officer and the driver is in custody pending an investigation.”