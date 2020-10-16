Teenager beaten with bicycle chain, chopped to head while chatting with friends

A teenager was badly beaten then chopped to his head with a cutlass by three men in the presence of his friends on Monday night while they were standing in a street near their houses after the youth had completed a session of physical therapy.

The three suspects who are said to hail from Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD), shortly before the attack on the 17-year-old, had physically abused their sisters-in-law who sought refuge in the teen’s yard.

However, the boy’s mother sent the women away from her home instead of allowing them to stay there, to avoid any “problems” with the suspects.

HGP Nightly News understands that the 17-year-old left his home around 18:30h to participate in his physical therapy session a few houses away from his and upon completion of the activity he decided to spend a few minutes standing at a nearby street with some of his friends.

According to the police, this is when the three suspects approached the youth and began assaulting him. One of the men used a bicycle chain to deal several lashes across the boy’s body before another man who had been armed with a cutlass chopped the teenager to his head.

The youth managed to escape from further beatings and made it to the front of his yard but collapsed and lost consciousness.

HGP Nightly News was told that he regained consciousness a short while after and was immediately rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, WCD, for emergency medical attention.

However, he was subsequently transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and then further transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in light of the injuries he sustained.

The teenager was treated at the GPHC and then later sent away.

The matter was reported to the cops on Tuesday and checks for the suspects turned up empty. Investigations are currently ongoing as the police continue to hunt for the three suspects.