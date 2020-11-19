Teenager killed after after being shot to head while visiting friend’s home

-suspect “accidentally” pulled trigger while displaying father’s gun to teen

A teenager is now in police custody after his 16-year-old friend was shot to the head moments after they shared a meal during a visit at the suspect’s Sandy Babb, Street, Kitty, residence.

The deceased has been identified as Rockey Sawh of David Street, Kitty, who was a student of the Cummings Lodge Secondary School.

Sawh was shot on Tuesday evening but despite the valiant efforts of the medical staff at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) he lost the battle for his life on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports are that the shooting incident took place around 18:00h on Tuesday after the16-year-old suspect, who had been home alone at that time, invited Sawh at his residence.

According to a statement from the police, after the two boys finished having a meal together, the suspect “breached the lock of a secured wardrobe” where his father’s licensed .32 Taurus Pistol was stored.

Upon retrieving the gun, the teen “accidentally” pulled the trigger while in the process of showing the weapon to Sawh.

As a result, the now dead 16-year-old was shot to the right side of his head and fell to the ground.

Sawh was rushed to the GPHC’s Emergency Unit where he was admitted in a serious condition but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday around 17:00h.

According to the cops, a .32 Taurus Pistol with seven (7) live matching rounds, a spent shell and one hundred and forty-nine (149) .32 rounds were retrieved from the crime scene.

Sawh’s body is at the Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME) while the suspect is currently in police custody assisting with the probe.