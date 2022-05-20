Teenagers arrested in Connection to Opening Fire at Ranks on Patrol

Police have caught the men who allegedly opened fire at Ranks on Patrol on Thursday night. A 15-year-old boy is in custody assisting with investigations.



According to Police Headquarters, three Police ranks on motorcycle patrol duty attached to the Alberttown Police Station were in the vicinity of Oronoque Street, Queenstown Georgetown on Thursday when they observed four ‘suspicious looking males’ about 20:45 hours.

Two were on a red motorcycle while the other duo was on a black motorcycle. The men were reportedly headed in the same direction with the ranks.

“Upon seeing the ranks, the four males immediately turned around and began proceeding south on Oronoque Street. The ranks gave chase, during which the pillion rider on the red motorcycle pointed an object in the direction of the ranks after which a loud explosion, suspected to be a gunshot was heard. One of the ranks who was armed with a 9mm pistol immediately discharged a single round in their direction.” The police report noted.

The two males on the black motorcycle — a 17 year-old from Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown and a 15 year-old of South Sophia were apprehended.

A wound, suspected to be a gunshot, was also seen on the 17-year-old teen’s right lower foot. He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation to seek medical attention.

The 15 year-old lad is presently in custody assisting with investigations.