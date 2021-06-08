Teenagers on stolen motorbike found with ‘gun in pants crotch’, ammo

A 16-year-old boy along with an 18-year-old have been arrested after the cops saw the duo on a blue Honjue motorcycle (#CK 6414) and conducted a search on each teen (after giving chase) which revealed a .38 Taurus Revolver containing four (4) .38 rounds of ammunition stashed inside the crotch of the older male’s pants.

The two (2) teenagers were intercepted by the cops around 16:30h on Monday (yesterday) in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to a police statement, on the date and tine mentioned, motorcycle patrol ranks saw the duo on the blue Honjue motorcycle (# CK 6414) on Tacuba Road, Tucville Georgetown.

“As the patrol proceeded to stop them they began to drive south on Tucville Turning Point and proceeded south into High Palm Drive, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown. The ranks gave chase and the two males were intercepted on High Palm Drive. A search was conducted on the 18-year-old driver whose name and particulars were provided and one .38 Taurus revolver containing four .38 rounds of ammunition was found in his pants’ crotch.”

A search was also carried out on the 16-year-old pillion rider whose particulars were also provided but “nothing evidential” was found on him.

The 18-year-old suspect was told of the offence committed and cautioned and he remained silent.

“They were both arrested and taken to East La Penitance Police Station with the suspected firearm and ammunition where they were marked, sealed and lodged. The motor cycle is also lodged at the East La Penitence Station. Further investigations revealed that the motorcycle was reportedly stolen on 2021-06-05 at North Road at gunpoint by two identifiable males – one armed with a handgun.”

Investigations are in progress.