‘TELL THE POLICE TO INVESTIGATE JAGDEO, NOT ME” – NORTON TELLS TEIXERIA

Tell the police to investigate Jagdeo, not me,” was the urging of Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, who has accused him of terrorizing and intimidating Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh, intending to force her to resign from office. Teixeira convinced that Norton is pursuing a constitutional crisis, recently called on the Guyana Police Force to investigate his alleged threats. Temika Rodney has more.

