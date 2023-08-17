Terms of Reference for inquiry into Mahdia fire to be published by the end of today

In this report, viewers will be informed about Attorney General Anil Nandlall’s announcement regarding the upcoming Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the tragic Mahdia Secondary School dorm fire, which resulted in the loss of 20 children’s lives. The report highlights that the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the CoI will be officially published by the end of the day, Wednesday, August 16th, in the Official Gazette.

Like this: Like Loading...