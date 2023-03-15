THE BODY OF LINDEN MINER RECOVERED THREE DAYS AFTER BEING BURIED UNDER PIT

The body of BOSAI miner Neptrid Hercules, who had been missing since a mining area collapsed on Saturday, was found on Tuesday afternoon at the company’s Montgomery Mines in Linden, Region 10. The body was partially decomposed. Joel Vogt brings us more details.
