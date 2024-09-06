Friday, September 6, 2024
HomeNewsTHE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE - HICKEN SAYS ASK THE  SOCU HEAD
News

THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE – HICKEN SAYS ASK THE  SOCU HEAD

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
42

Travis Chase reports that there is still no update from the police on the status of the probe involving Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus. The authorities continue to evade straightforward questions from journalists.

Previous article
PRESIDENT DISMISSES CRITICISMS OF SCHOONORD-TO-CRANE HIGHWAY, $15B PROJECT YET TO BE COMPLETED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“I HAVE NOTHING TO FEAR” – IRFAN ALI

UPCOMING ELECTION WILL BE ALL ABOUT YOUNG PEOPLE