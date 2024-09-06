THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE – HICKEN SAYS ASK THE  SOCU HEAD

Travis Chase reports that there is still no update from the police on the status of the probe involving Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus. The authorities continue to evade straightforward questions from journalists.
