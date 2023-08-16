The Cooperative Credit Union fiasco continues.

Kerese Gonsalves delves into the brewing fiasco at the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union (GPSCCU) in her report. The report investigates the unfolding situation, shedding light on the factors that have led to this latest development.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on