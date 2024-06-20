THE CROSS-BORDER ILLEGAL GUN TRADE, GUYANA AND THE UNITED STATES WORKING TO STEM THE FLOW

Guyana and the United States have expressed deep concerns about the trafficking of illegal weapons into Guyana. They are now collaborating by sharing intelligence to stem the flow of these arms. Travis Chase will provide more details on this cooperative effort.
