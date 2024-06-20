Thursday, June 20, 2024
HomeNewsTHE CROSS-BORDER ILLEGAL GUN TRADE, GUYANA AND THE UNITED STATES WORKING TO...
News

THE CROSS-BORDER ILLEGAL GUN TRADE, GUYANA AND THE UNITED STATES WORKING TO STEM THE FLOW

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
26

Guyana and the United States have expressed deep concerns about the trafficking of illegal weapons into Guyana. They are now collaborating by sharing intelligence to stem the flow of these arms. Travis Chase will provide more details on this cooperative effort.

Previous article
CHRISTOPHER RAM ACCUSES ExxonMobil OF MISREPRESENTING FIGURES IN ITS 2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Next article
AFC/ APNU PUSHING CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM AGENDA – DUNCAN
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TOURISM IS NOT OUR FOCUS- HOME ECONOMISTS

OVER 12 DISTINGUISHED ROYALS FROM AFRICA TO JOIN ACDA’S EMANCIPATION CELEBRATIONS