“We will win this fight” – Minister Lawrence

Guyana has confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) on Wednesday, bringing the total to five cases, with one death.

Addressing the nation, Minister of Public Health, Hon. Volda Lawrence, encouraged citizens that we will remain resilient in the fight against COVID 19 once we adhere to practical precautions.

Some of those practical precautionary measures outlined by the World Health Organisation are to wash your hands regularly, maintain social distancing at least 1 metre away from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and lastly, ensure to cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

“We will win this fight and carry on with our daily lives, once everyone diligently performs his civic duty and responsibility,” Min. Lawrence said.

To decrease fear and panic, Min. Lawrence added that Guyanese should ensure accurate information is disseminated to all, including all users of social media.

“I want to appeal to the media to avoid issuing any form of fake news, it is imperative to check first for the reliable sources such as the WHO/PAHO or the Ministry of Public Health websites.”

Min. Lawrence emphasized that the coronavirus situation in Guyana presently remains under control.