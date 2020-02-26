THE GUYANA MISSION IN GENEVA CELEBRATES 50TH REPUBLIC

The Guyana mission in Geneva celebrated Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary with a photographic exhibition and conversation on Environment and Energy interface in Guyana. The photographic exhibition was linked to promoting Guyana as an eco-tourist destination and depicted scenes of Guyana’s biodiversity, flora and fauna, agriculture, historic buildings and lifestyle.

The conversation with the Guyana diaspora in Switzerland, CARICOM Missions and friends of Guyana featured the opportunities and challenges Guyana faces as it pursues simultaneously the development of its petroleum sector and its commitment to being a Green Economy reliant on renewable energy.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Ambassador of Guyana to the United Nations Geneva Institutions and to Switzerland, John Deep Ford, underlined the importance of the date and decision taken 50 years ago by the Guyana Government to become a Republic.

February 23, 1970, is the date that Guyana severed its final link with the colonial era and the symbol of foreign rule, becoming fully in charge of our destiny.

Guyana’s gift to the world in 1989 of almost one million acres of rainforest, the Iwokrama project, the low carbon development strategy developed in 2007, and the Green State Development strategy 2040 completed in 2019 were highlighted as testament to Guyana’s long commitment to sustainable development and a future based on renewable energy.

The Ambassador of Norway, Dagfinn Sørli, shared lessons from Norway’s experience, emphasizing the important role of the Government in owning, regulating and transparently managing its energy resources.

The Ambassador of Guyana recognized Norway’s support for Guyana’s efforts over the past decade towards reducing deforestation and working towards sustainable development.

The agreement between Guyana and Norway signed in 2009, was cited as one of the biggest forest conservation and sustainable development deals (US$250 million) ever signed up till then and was intended to “provide the world with a working example of how partnerships between developed and developing countries can save the world’s tropical forests”.