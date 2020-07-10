Guyana 2020 population is estimated at 786,552 people at midyear according to UN data. Guyana population is equivalent to 0.01% of the total world population. However, the voter register has been a source of controversy throughout this election period.

A total of 660,988 registered voters were on the final roll, an increase of 15.5 percent from the 2015 election. The increase in registered voters from 2011 to 2015 was similar in absolute terms – approximately 90,000 voters. The number of registered voters seems disproportionate to Guyana’s estimated population. It was recommended that before the next election the government reassess and overhaul both the process and the technology used to create and manage the voter registration database.